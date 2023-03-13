N4 Pharma CEO Nigel Theobald excited with siRNA programme (VIDEO)

N4 Pharma plc (LON:N4P) CEO Nigel Theobald joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Nigel explains how the market for N4 Pharma has changed in recent times, the findings from a strategic review of Nuvec as a delivery system, why the siRNA programme has taken greater prominence, the potential market for this programme and what investors can expect from N4 Pharma in 2023.

N4 Pharma Plc is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines.