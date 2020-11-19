N4 Pharma could attract a corporate partner far earlier than expected says SP Angel (Analyst Interview)

N4 Pharma plc (LON:N4P) is the topic of conversation when SP Angel Analyst and Head of Healthcare Vadim Alexandre joins DirectorsTalk. Vadim having just initiated on the company explains what N4P does, the particular areas the business is involved in, the current workstreams, how the covid pandemic has affected the company and where Vadim sees value in the company.

N4 Pharma are a specialist pharmaceutical company developing a novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for vaccines and therapeutics for licensing to pharmaceutical and biotech partners. This nanoparticle has the potential to help commercialise cancer immunotherapy drugs and improve the effectiveness of viral vaccines.