N4 Pharma in very good shape as it moves forward (Interview)

N4 Pharma plc (LON:N4P) CEO Nigel Theobald joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the latest interim results. Nigel talks us through the highlights of the first half, expands on a new refined strategy to focus on three clearly defined work streams, how the Covid pandemic has presented opportunities for the business and what investors can expect from N4 Pharma for the remainder of the year.

N4 Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing a novel delivery system for cancer and vaccine treatments using its unique silica nanoparticle delivery system called Nuvec®.

The business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens for cancer and vaccine treatments to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle to get their antigen into cells to express the protein needed for the required immunity. As these products progress through pre clinical and clinical programs, N4 Pharma will seek to receive up front payments, milestone payments and ultimately royalty payments once products reach the market.

