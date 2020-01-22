Manolete Partners 2020 Investor Presentation

Manolete Partners (LON: MANO), the leading UK-listed insolvency litigation financing company, has published its latest investor presentation.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The company works with Insolvency Practitioners and their lawyers to maximise returns to creditors and are renowned for an unparalleled knowledge of the Insolvency and Recovery sector.

The company work alongside IPs from all of the “Big Four” through to one and two partner specialist insolvency and restructuring practices in the regions.

Case values range from £20k to over £70m. Manolete finances the work of the Insolvency Practitioner and their lawyers to make optimal recoveries for the creditor estates and takes on all the risk.

The company has the financial strength to support claims: Manolete is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM) raising £16m at IPO and also benefits from a £20m Revolving Credit Facility with HSBC.