Listed investment opportunities in Real Estate, Small Caps, Multi Asset and Mining

Real estate

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. 

Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio yield has risen by a tenth in recent months (LON:RECI)

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) objective is to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Volta Finance scenario testing showing 20%+ IRR in all likely scenarios (VIDEO)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

Market insights on China, US stocks, Diverse Income Trust – Paypoint, TP ICAP, Just Group (LON: DIVI)

Team Asset Management is a jersey-based specialist, investment-led active fund manager and part of Team Plc (LON:TEAM).

Team Asset Management confident of positioning in 2023 review and outlook (Team Plc)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns.

BlackRock BRWM expect ‘Brown to Green’ to emerge as a key theme

