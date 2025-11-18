Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

James Cropper plc Debt Halved, Margins Up, and New Tech Fuelling Demand (Video)

CEO David Stirling walks through how James Cropper Plc (LON:CRPR) has halved its net debt, expanded EBITDA by nearly 50%, and is seeing tailwinds from both legacy and future-focused markets. From carbon materials in defence and medical to nascent tech in hydrogen and fuel cells, this is a company retooling for resilience and long-term upside.

Key Moments

  • [00:38] Financial highlights: 30% growth in Advanced Materials, EBITDA up nearly 50%
  • [01:11] Debt improved from 3.3x to 1.3x EBITDA with asset sales
  • [02:08] Operational delivery across both core divisions
  • [03:00] Focus on green hydrogen, carbon capture, fuel cells
  • [04:17] Stabilising and resizing the Paper division
  • [05:34] Paper revenue impact mitigated despite losing major customer
  • [06:43] Coloursource™ launch showing strong early signs
  • [07:10] Paper division expected to break even in Q4

About the Company
James Cropper plc is a UK-based advanced materials and paper group, specialising in fibre-based innovation across sustainable packaging, carbon materials, and technical applications. The business serves sectors from luxury goods to energy transition technologies.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE I FULL DISCLAIMER  

This is a Sponsored interview

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    James Cropper plc Debt Halved, Margins Up, and New Tech Fuelling Demand (Video)

    Search

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple