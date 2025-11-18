James Cropper plc Debt Halved, Margins Up, and New Tech Fuelling Demand (Video)

CEO David Stirling walks through how James Cropper Plc (LON:CRPR) has halved its net debt, expanded EBITDA by nearly 50%, and is seeing tailwinds from both legacy and future-focused markets. From carbon materials in defence and medical to nascent tech in hydrogen and fuel cells, this is a company retooling for resilience and long-term upside.

Key Moments

[00:38] Financial highlights: 30% growth in Advanced Materials, EBITDA up nearly 50%

Financial highlights: 30% growth in Advanced Materials, EBITDA up nearly 50% [01:11] Debt improved from 3.3x to 1.3x EBITDA with asset sales

Debt improved from 3.3x to 1.3x EBITDA with asset sales [02:08] Operational delivery across both core divisions

Operational delivery across both core divisions [03:00] Focus on green hydrogen, carbon capture, fuel cells

Focus on green hydrogen, carbon capture, fuel cells [04:17] Stabilising and resizing the Paper division

Stabilising and resizing the Paper division [05:34] Paper revenue impact mitigated despite losing major customer

Paper revenue impact mitigated despite losing major customer [06:43] Coloursource™ launch showing strong early signs

Coloursource™ launch showing strong early signs [07:10] Paper division expected to break even in Q4

About the Company

James Cropper plc is a UK-based advanced materials and paper group, specialising in fibre-based innovation across sustainable packaging, carbon materials, and technical applications. The business serves sectors from luxury goods to energy transition technologies.