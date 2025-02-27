itim Group CFO Ian Hayes on 260% EBITDA Growth and Future Prospects (Video)

Itim Group (LON:ITIM) has reported a remarkable 260% increase in EBITDA for 2024, driven by strategic shifts in revenue focus and cost management.

In this interview, CFO Ian Hayes breaks down the key factors behind this impressive growth, including new contract wins, strong cash performance, and the impact of a major five-year deal with The Entertainer. Looking forward, he also shares insights on how the company plans to navigate economic challenges while continuing its momentum. Watch the full interview to learn more about itim Group’s success and future outlook.