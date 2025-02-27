Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

itim Group CFO Ian Hayes on 260% EBITDA Growth and Future Prospects (Video)

Itim Group (LON:ITIM) has reported a remarkable 260% increase in EBITDA for 2024, driven by strategic shifts in revenue focus and cost management.

In this interview, CFO Ian Hayes breaks down the key factors behind this impressive growth, including new contract wins, strong cash performance, and the impact of a major five-year deal with The Entertainer. Looking forward, he also shares insights on how the company plans to navigate economic challenges while continuing its momentum. Watch the full interview to learn more about itim Group’s success and future outlook.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
itim Group CFO Ian Hayes on 260% EBITDA Growth and Future Prospects (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.