Gresham House Strategic MD Richard Staveley confident portfolio ‘Will survive and thrive’ (Interview)

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Managing Director at Gresham House’s Strategic Public Equity team and Fund Manager of GHS talks to DirectorsTalk about an update for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. Richard expands on the funds performance and returns versus the sector, why its philosophy and approach to investing is important, how Richard feels about the positioning in the current environment, the be the impact of this period of uncertainty and supporting investee management teams.

Gresham House Strategic plc applies Gresham House’s Strategic Public Equity (‘SPE’) strategy. The Strategic Public Equity mandate utilises the principles and practices of private equity to invest in influential stakes in UK smaller public and private companies which it believes to be undervalued. As such, the team has an engaged, active style of investing, working closely with management teams, to create shareholder value through strategic or operational initiatives.

