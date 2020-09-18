Gresham House adding value to its asset classes (Interview)

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) CEO Tony Dalwood joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss H1 results. With AuM increased Tony explains what has driven the growth, how the result measure against the 5 year plan, how momentum will be maintained, the importance of ESG and sustainability, COVID 19 and the investment strategy going forward.

Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset management group, dedicated to sustainable investments across a range of strategies, with expertise across forestry, housing, infrastructure, renewable energy and battery storage, public and private equity.

Whilst our origins stretch back to 1857, our focus is on the future and the long term. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange we actively manage c.£3.3 billion of assets on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers. We act responsibly within a culture of empowerment that encourages individual flair and entrepreneurial thinking.

As a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), our vision is to always make a positive social or environmental impact, while delivering on our commitments to shareholders, employees and investors.

