Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood Further Evidence of Growing Organically (Interview)

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) CEO Tony Dalwood joins DirectorsTalk to discuss becoming investment manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager of Strategic Equity Capital plc. Tony explains the detail of the deal, why the SPE style of investing is important for this mandate, why the partnership between Gresham House and Aberdeen Standard Investments is special and what this mandate means for GHE going forward.

Gresham House is an AIM quoted specialist asset manager providing funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions, including co-investment across a range of highly differentiated alternative investment strategies. Our expertise includes timber, renewable energy, housing and infrastructure, strategic public and private equity (private assets). The group aims to deliver sustainable financial returns and is committed to building long-term partnerships with clients (institutions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, charities and endowments and private individuals) to help them achieve their financial goals.

Shareholder value creation will be driven by long-term growth in earnings as a result of increasing AUM and returns from invested capital.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn