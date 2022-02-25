Gervais Williams talks generating attractive returns in an unsettled world (LON: DIVI) (Interview)

Gervais Williams Fund Manager at The Diverse Income Trust Plc (LON:DIVI) joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the current market volatility and why investors should give serious consideration to income growth strategies and the small cap sector.

Gervais shares his view on how the markets have reacted to the Ukraine conflict, the practical implications for companies in a declining market, why should investors give serious consideration to an equity income fund, such as Diverse Income Trust, in their portfolio and provides some examples of stocks in his funds that are in the best position to weather the storm.

The Diverse Income Trust invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The trust may also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.