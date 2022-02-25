Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Gervais Williams talks generating attractive returns in an unsettled world (LON: DIVI) (Interview)

Gervais Williams Fund Manager at The Diverse Income Trust Plc (LON:DIVI) joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the current market volatility and why investors should give serious consideration to income growth strategies and the small cap sector.

Gervais shares his view on how the markets have reacted to the Ukraine conflict, the practical implications for companies in a declining market, why should investors give serious consideration to an equity income fund, such as Diverse Income Trust, in their portfolio and provides some examples of stocks in his funds that are in the best position to weather the storm.

The Diverse Income Trust invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The trust may also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.

You might also enjoy reading  Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams talks macro economic conditions and investment strategies (Interview)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Gervais Williams talks generating attractive returns in an unsettled world (LON: DIVI) (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.