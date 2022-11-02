Fidelity Japan Trust taking opportunities as Japan innovates (VIDEO)

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report entitled ‘Opportunities from the mother of invention’, explains how Japanese innovation is addressing global trends, its domestic needs, evidence that Japan is more innovative than most countries and how Fidelity Japan access this opportunity.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.