Fidelity Japan Trust Plc Unlocking Growth Opportunities in a Transforming Market (Video)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc (LON:FJV) stands out as a gateway to the dynamic and evolving Japanese market.

In this interview, Josef Licsauer, Investment Trust Research Analyst at Kepler Partners, breaks down how manager Nicholas Price’s unique “Growth at a Reasonable Price” approach captures opportunities in undervalued, high-potential companies. We explore Fidelity Japan’s focus on under-researched small and mid-cap stocks, its strategic allocation to private companies, and how the Trust leverages structural economic shifts in Japan to drive growth.

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc is an investment trust focused on capturing long-term growth opportunities in the Japanese equity market through a portfolio of high-quality, growth-oriented businesses.