Fidelity Japan Trust Favourable Japanese economic outlook relative to G7 (VIDEO)

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) the Trust that seeks opportunities and potential in a range of well-researched Japanese companies is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his report entitled ‘Fidelity Japan Trust Favourable G7 2023 economic outlook for Japan’, talks about the outlook, explains what the manager is saying about it and how Fidelity Japan accesses this opportunity.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC seeks opportunities and potential in a market known for innovation. And Invest in a range of well-researched Japanese companies.