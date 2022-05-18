Twitter
Ferro-Alloy Resources Investor Presentation 2022

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation.

Presented by CEO Nick Bridgen.

Ferro-Alloy Resources is developing the potentially very large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of many other primary vanadium deposits, appearing to be amenable to treatment by a much lower cost process. It is currently planned that output will be increased in two stages to reach 22,400 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide per year.

FAR is already in production processing purchased vanadium-containing secondary materials to produce vanadium in the form of ammonium metavanadate (“AMV”). FAR currently installing equipment which will enable it to increase production and convert its AMV into the more commonly traded vanadium pentoxide.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

