Falanx Cyber Launches Mass Market Cyber Security Assessment Tool (Interview)

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX), the AIM listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services, has announced the launch of its new cyber security assessment tool, Falanx: Cyber Exposure Level (“f:CEL”).

This new service offering is expected to play an important role in Falanx’s reconnaissance stage of performing a cyber security risk assessment on businesses in order to assess their overall risk of being attacked or breached. f:CEL uses a multi-point reconnaissance approach to allow an external, non-invasive, light touch approach which requires minimal input from the user. The findings of this new assessment tool are displayed as a Falanx Cyber Exposure Level score. The f:CEL score is comprised of three elements:

· Digital Risk – assesses a company’s Web and Dark Web content, including its website security

· External IP Risk – assesses the security level of a company’s public-facing servers

· Organisational Risk – assesses how effective a company’s operations are in minimising their risk of attack

Head of Cyber Innovation, Rob Shapland joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the new F:CEL platform. Rob explains the role it plays in helping businesses be cyber secure, how its different from other security ratings systems, who would benefit from using it, explains the pricing model and what is received when using it.

The user submits an easy-to-complete, quick, multiple-choice, online questionnaire following which f:CEL runs its analytical and diagnostic tools before providing its findings and recommendations the next working day. Following the initial sign-up report, f:CEL update checks can be performed regularly so that a business can keep track of their security posture. Each report run provides incremental remedial recommendations for the business to action as well as visibility on how their security posture improves over time.

f:CEL is sold on a subscription basis and is consequently expected to generate high quality recurring revenues. Various large channel partners have already expressed their interest in deploying this into their customer bases. Consequently, the Board believes that there is potential for growth, not only from sales of f:CEL itself, but also through incremental follow-on sales of cyber security services such as monitoring and penetration testing.