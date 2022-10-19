Falanx Group William Kilmer says “its a bright future for managed security” (VIDEO)

Falanx Group plc (LON:FLX) new independent Non-Executive Director William Kilmer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss his new role in the company.

William provides us with some details around his knowledge and extensive background in the sector, the importance and need for cybersecurity, how William sees the industry evolving in the coming years and how his knowledge and background in the sector will benefit Falanx Group.

Falanx Group protect, defend, and inform businesses in the face of growing political and cyber risks.