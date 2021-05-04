Twitter
Falanx Cyber – Breaching the Defences – Attack 4: Targeting Home Workers

In the fourth podcast with Rob Shapland of Falanx Cyber, we discuss a hot topic in cyber security – home working. Rob comes at it from a different angle, showing how the change the huge increase in remote working opens up new avenues of attack for hackers.

Falanx Group plc (LON:FLX) protect, defend, and inform businesses in the face of growing political and cyber risks.

Partnering closely with clients, they use their intelligence, vigilance, tools and technology to provide targeted threat prevention to businesses like yours. Whether your need for cyber resilience is rooted in remaining compliant or mitigating risk, their experienced and friendly staff are here to help.

Falanx specialise in

  • Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
  • Information technology risk
  • Vulnerability management
  • Penetration testing
  • Red teaming
  • Cyber security awareness training
  • Intrusion detection
  • Incident response remediation
  • Business and strategic intelligence consulting
  • Risk forecasting and analysis
