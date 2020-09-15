Don't Miss
Cadence Minerals the strategy behind the projects (Interview)

15th September 2020

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) CEO Kiran Morzaria joins DirectorsTalk in this exclusive 15 minute interview to discuss its ongoing projects and strategy. Kiran explains the spread of minerals and commodities, market performance, driving value for shareholders and the AMAPA project.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.

