Cadence Minerals creating a large potential upside for its investors (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) CEO Kira Morzaria joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its Amapa Project. Kiran gives an overview of the company, provides us with details around the Amapa Project, the shipping of iron ore from existing stockpiles, the strategy, value and directors investment.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.