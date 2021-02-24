Cadence Minerals crystallising value for shareholders (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KNDC) CEO Kiran Morzaria joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the macro picture for commodities and Cadence investments, EMH,BCN, Lithium Australia and lithium price going forward, the effects of the macro environment on in BCN and EMH, progress made, plans for the JV with Lithium Australia, iron ore and the drivers, interest in Amapa and what catalysts we should be looking out for.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.