Cadence Minerals first shipment of iron ore a milestone of huge significance (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) CEO Kiran Morzaria joins DIrectorsTalk to discuss its inaugural shipment of iron ore from the Amapa Iron Ore Project, Brazil. Kiran explains the significance of the announcement, the next steps now that shipping has begun and the potential opportunities and benefits for the wider Amapa community.

Cadence Minerals is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale – upcoming supersized passenger vehicles, lorries and buses – require lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market. With over £35 million vested in key assets globally, Cadence is helping us reach tomorrow, today.