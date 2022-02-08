Twitter
Cadence Minerals excited as first phase of Amapa Iron Ore Project completes (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KNDC) CEO Kiran Morzaria joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its acquisition of 20% of the Amapa Iron Ore Project.

Kiran explains what the acquisition entailed, its estimated value, the second investment phase, the plan for this year and other significant developments that are worth mentioning.

The Amapa Project commenced operations in December 2007 with the first production of iron ore concentrate product of 712 kt in 2008.  In 2008 Anglo American (70%) and Cliffs (30%) acquired the Amapa Project in 2008 as part of a larger package of mining assets in Brazil.

Production steadily increased to 4.8 Mt and 6.1 Mt of iron ore concentrate product in 2011 and 2012.  During this period, Anglo American reported operating profits from its 70% ownership in the Amapa Project of US$ 120 million (100% US$ 171 million) and US$ 54 million (100% US$ 77 million). Before its sale in 2012, Anglo American valued its 70% stake in the Amapa Project at US$ 866 million (100% US$ 1.2 billion). It impaired the asset in its 2012 Annual Accounts to US$ 462 million (100% US$ 660 million.

