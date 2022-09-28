Boku Inc. deliver a strong underlying performance (VIDEO)

Boku, Inc (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Jon talks us through the highlights of the period, explains how efforts in eWallets and real time payments are being validated, an agreement with Amazon, the launch of an existing major merchant into China on the country’s largest eWallet Alipay and what we can expect for the rest of the year.

Boku, Inc. is a mobile payments company that allows businesses to collect online payments through both carrier billing and mobile wallets.