Biome Technologies see increasing demand for bioplastics (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its Q3 trading update. Having seen a 48% increase in revenues in the bioplastics division on the previous quarter and more than doubling on previous year Paul explains what’s driving this, discusses trends and projects to drive growth further, Stanelco RF performance, how the recent fundraise proceeds are being deployed and shares some further background on the new CFO Rob Smith.

Biome Technologies plc is an AIM listed, growth-orientated, commercially driven technology group. Its strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology and serving international customers in valuable market sectors. They have chosen to do this by developing products in application areas where value-added pricing can be justified and which are not reliant on government legislation. These products are driven by customer requirements and are compatible with existing manufacturing processes. They are market rather than technology-led.

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited.

Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers.

Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems. Dielectric and induction heating products are at the core of a product offering that ranges from portable sealing devices to large furnaces for the fibre optics markets.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn