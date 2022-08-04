Biome Technologies strong RF order book and confidence of good H2 (VIDEO)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a trading update for the quarter ended 30th June 2022.

Paul explains why revenues were slightly lower than management expectations at the end of the second quarter, that it was down to delays and not lost orders, expectations for significant growth for the Bioplastics Division in the second half, trading in the Stanelco RF Division, a financing agreement with Accelerated Payments Limited and confidence despite the headwinds in the global economies.

Biome Technologies is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group. The strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.