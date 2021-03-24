Biome Technologies accelerating coffee-pod filtration materials (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a contract to accelerate sales of its coffee-pod filtration materials. Paul explains what coffee-pod filtration materials are, why he announcement is important for Biome, the synergies with the Stanelco RF division and why this announcement is important for investors.

Biome Technologies is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group. The company strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.