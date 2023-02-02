Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Biome Technologies an encouraging start for its bioplastics division (VIDEO)

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss unaudited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

With Group revenues for the year in line the market expectations at £6.2m and 10% ahead of the previous year Paul provides a little background to the results, explains what drove the 10% growth in revenues , what they are doing for future growth for the Bioplastics division , how and why they are changing the way they operate in North America and when investors will know whether this work has been a success.

Biome Technologies plc (LON: BIOM) is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group.

The Biome Technologies strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Youtube Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Biome Technologies an encouraging start for its bioplastics division (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.