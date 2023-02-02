Biome Technologies an encouraging start for its bioplastics division (VIDEO)

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss unaudited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

With Group revenues for the year in line the market expectations at £6.2m and 10% ahead of the previous year Paul provides a little background to the results, explains what drove the 10% growth in revenues , what they are doing for future growth for the Bioplastics division , how and why they are changing the way they operate in North America and when investors will know whether this work has been a success.

