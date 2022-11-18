Biome Technologies scale-up of novel compostable biopolymers (VIDEO)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss an award of £282,000 in funding from Innovate UK.

Paul provides some background on novel compostable polymers, explains why they are important, what the scale-up means, what Thomas Swan and The University of Nottingham bring as collaborators, how novel polymers fit into the existing business and when investors will know whether this scale-up has been a success.

