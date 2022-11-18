Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Biome Technologies scale-up of novel compostable biopolymers (VIDEO)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss an award of £282,000 in funding from Innovate UK.

Paul provides some background on novel compostable polymers, explains why they are important, what the scale-up means, what Thomas Swan and The University of Nottingham bring as collaborators, how novel polymers fit into the existing business and when investors will know whether this scale-up has been a success.

Biome Technologies (LON: BIOM) is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group. The strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.

