Biome Technologies plc a pivotal year for the Group with the Bioplastics division’s sales up 65% (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss final results for the year ended 31st December 2020. Paul talks us through the highlights, explains where growth in the bioplastics is coming from, why tree-guards wasn´t mentioned and the AGM trading update date.

Biome Technologies is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group. The strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.