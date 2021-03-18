Twitter
Biome Technologies accelerating lab and ‘real-world’ testing of its exciting new product (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a further funding contract to complete the development phase and reach commercial production of its biodegradable tree shelter project and a commitment to the United Nation´s ´Race to Zero. Paul explains what the Race to Zero is, why its important for the company, why its important to investors, why biodegradable tree shelters are important, Biomes answer to the problem and why the award is also important.

Biome Technologies is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group. Its strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.

Biome Technologies plc

