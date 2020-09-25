Biome Technologies a great window of opportunity for its Bioplastics division (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a £1.1m fund raise. Paul explains why they have raised the money, the potential revenue, main market and production, possibility of further raises and the pipeline of new products for the Bioplastic division.

Biome Technologies is an AIM quoted, growth-orientated, commercially driven technology group. Our strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology and serving international customers in valuable market sectors. We have chosen to do this by developing products in application areas where the value-added pricing can be justified and are not reliant on government legislation. These products are driven by customer requirements and are compatible with existing manufacturing processes. They are market rather than technology-led.

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited.

Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers.

Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems. Dielectric and induction heating products are at the core of a product offering that ranges from portable sealing devices to large furnaces for the fibre optics markets.

