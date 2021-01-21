Twitter
Biome Technologies 2,500 tonnes of plastic is a big problem, biodegradable tree shelters now trialing (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a recent video produced called ‘Challenging Materials: Biodegradable Tree Shelters’. Paul explains why the video was produced, the scale of the challenge being talked about, what is wrong with current tree shelters, Biome answer to the problem, a tough technical challenge, more on novel polymers and what’s next on the biodegradable tree shelter project.

Biome Technologies plc is a growth-oriented, commercially-driven technology group.

The Biome Technologies strategy is founded on building market-leading positions based on patented technology, and serving international customers in valuable market sectors.

It’s Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, naturally-based plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers, and ultimately replace them completely.

Challenging Materials: Biodegradable Tree Shelters
Biome Technologies plc

