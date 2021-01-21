Biome Technologies 2,500 tonnes of plastic is a big problem, biodegradable tree shelters now trialing (Interview)

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) CEO Paul Mines joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a recent video produced called ‘Challenging Materials: Biodegradable Tree Shelters’. Paul explains why the video was produced, the scale of the challenge being talked about, what is wrong with current tree shelters, Biome answer to the problem, a tough technical challenge, more on novel polymers and what’s next on the biodegradable tree shelter project.

