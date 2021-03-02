Twitter
BBGI returns have averaged an impressive 10.6% per year since IPO (Analyst Interview)

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) is the topic of conversation when Nigel Hawkins Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk. Nigel explains the core business, the sectors it operates in, how its investments are spread, how the shares have performed since IPO, the dividend policy and the impact of COVID on operations.

BBGI aims to provide investors with a secure and predictable long-term cash flow at the same time as actively managing the investment portfolio to maximise the capital value over the longer term. The investment policy is to invest in equity, subordinated debt and/or similar interests issued in respect of infrastructure projects that have been developed predominantly under the PPP/PFI or similar procurement models. The Company principally invests in projects that are operational and that have completed construction.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

