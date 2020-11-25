Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Accrol Group Holdings LTC Acquisition immediately earnings enhancing with ongoing growth (Analyst Interview)

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike shares his thoughts on the LTC acquisition, how this factors into the forecasts and the key benefits of the deal.

Following the announcement made by the Company on the 23 November 2020 titled “Admission of Shares & Total Voting Rights”, Accrol Group Holdings plc, a leading independent tissue converter in the UK, has now announced that the Final Condition has now been satisfied and the Acquisition has now completed.

The capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as in the Announcement, unless otherwise stated.

Dan Wright, Executive Chairman of Accrol, said:

“We are delighted to announce the completion of this, our first acquisition. LTC fulfils all our selective M&A criteria. It’s well-invested; it’s ideally located, in central England; it has strong day-to-day management team; and its product mix and customer base are highly complementary to our existing business.

“The acquisition is immediately earnings enhancing and takes our share of the £1.7bn UK tissue market to c.16%. Importantly, it represents another milestone on our journey to build a world-class, operationally efficient business of size and scale, which delivers substantial returns to shareholders through organic and acquisitive growth. I would like to thank our existing and new shareholders for their support and confidence in our team and look forward to updating everyone on the progress of the integration in due course.

“On behalf of the team at Accrol, I welcome everyone at LTC to the Group and look forward to an exciting future working together.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
paper rolls
Accrol Group Holdings LTC Acquisition immediately earnings enhancing with ongoing growth (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.