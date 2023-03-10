Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Accrol Group Holdings Unilever deal a successful validation of strategy (VIDEO)

Accrol Group Holdings (LON:ACRL) CEO Gareth Jenkins joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an agreement with one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies Unilever plc (LON:ULVR).

Gareth explains what this agreement entails, how this deal is a successful validation of its strategy, demand for products, the outlook for the company and what investors should look out for over the coming year.

Accrol Group Holdings is the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, producing toilet tissue, kitchen towels, facial tissue and biodegradable wet wipes.

