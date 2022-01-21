Weekly News: CentralNic Group, Helium One, GSTechnologies and Tirupati Graphite

This week CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) announced revenue growth of 70% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 47%, both c. 5% ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

With the FY delivering revenue growth of 70% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 47%, both c. 5% ahead of analysts’ forecasts Ben explains in this interview how this isn’t the first time its happened, whether we should expect to see this net debt to EBITDA ratio continue to reduce, whats driven the impressive performance in organic revenue and if they are continuing to look for acquisitions.

Helium One CEO David Minchin discusses additional helium anomalies, share price and horizon (Interview)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO Favid Minchin joined DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the completion of a multispectral satellite spectroscopy study which has identified multiple additional surface helium anomalies at Rukwa, Eyasi and Balangida (100%) project areas.

David talks us through the findings, the project fundamentals, shares his thoughts on some big moves in the share price and explains what is on the Helium One horizon. You can also read the Helium One Q&A here.

GSTechnologies to acquire Lithuanian crypto exchange licence and expand fintech business

GSTechnologies (LON:GST), the fintech and information technology solutions company, announced that the Company has entered into a legally binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire the whole of the issued share capital of UAB Glindala, a holder of a Crypto Currency Exchange Licence registered in Lithuania, for a total cash consideration of €27,500.

Tone Goh, Chairman said: “Through the Acquisition we intend to build upon our expertise in blockchain technology and expand our fintech business by means of cryptoasset trading and wallet management services. “

Tirupati Graphite transformational flake graphite processing technology

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, OTCQX:TGRHF), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, announced a technological milestone which will significantly improve performance of the Company’s primary graphite and downstream specialty graphite production processes.