Tesla, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -34.8% Downside

Tesla, Inc. with ticker code (TSLA) have now 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 810.51 and 61.57 with a mean TP of 368.35. Now with the previous closing price of 564.82 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -34.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 452.24 and the 200 day MA is 311.38. The company has a market cap of $100,580m. Find out more information at: http://www.tesla.com

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.