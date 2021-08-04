Symphony Environmental Technologies distribution, manufacturing, marketing and corporate investment deal (Interview)

Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc (LON:SYM) CEO Michael Laurier joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a significant collaboration with Meditech Global. Michael talks us through the 4 agreements, explains what it means for the company, the next steps and how he sees the outlook.

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products. This includes making them lethal to bacteria and fungi such as the Bovine form of Coronavirus. Symphony are meeting the increasing demand for more environment-friendly and antimicrobial products and packaging.