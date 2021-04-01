Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Symphony Environmental Oxomar Study important on a global scale

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) CEO Michael Laurier joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the findings of a 5 year oxomar study. Michael explains what the study is, what it set out to achieve, the findings, what it means for the company and what else investors can expect over the coming months.

Symphony Environmental Technologies is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Its technology is sold into nearly 100 countries around the world, with applications in retail, medical and manufacturing industries with a focus on the defence of both environmental and human health.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Symphony Environmental Technologies Plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Symphony Environmental
Symphony Environmental Oxomar Study important on a global scale

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.