Symphony Environmental Oxomar Study important on a global scale

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) CEO Michael Laurier joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the findings of a 5 year oxomar study. Michael explains what the study is, what it set out to achieve, the findings, what it means for the company and what else investors can expect over the coming months.

Symphony Environmental Technologies is a world leader in the development of additives to make ordinary plastic biodegradable and protective technologies to enhance plastic products.

Its technology is sold into nearly 100 countries around the world, with applications in retail, medical and manufacturing industries with a focus on the defence of both environmental and human health.