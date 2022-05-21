Simulations Plus – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Simulations Plus found using ticker (SLP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 60. Now with the previous closing price of 44.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The day 50 moving average is 46.57 while the 200 day moving average is 45.23. The company has a market cap of $904m. Find out more information at: https://www.simulations-plus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,231m based on the market concensus.

Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.