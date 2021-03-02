Sativa Wellness Group seed to shelf CBD journey that the market can rely on (Interview)

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL / CNSX:SWEL) Executive Chairman Geremy Thomas joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its operations meeting the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice and Good Hygiene Practice standards for food manufacturing. Geremy explains what this means for the company, the impact this has on the Novel Foods accreditation and now with David Beckham as a competitor, how he feels about that.

Sativa Wellness Group goal is to build Europe’s leading CBD Wellness brands, to meet today’s fast evolving consumer expectations. Through full vertical integration of their supply chain, they plan to become one of the premier low-cost producers and high-quality distributors of CBD wellness products in Europe.