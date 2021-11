Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL / CNSX:SWEL) CEO Mark Howells joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a record quarterly profit in Q3 2021. Mark talks us through the numbers, explains how sustainable the performance is and plans for the rest of the year.

