Oberon Investments Group plc (AQSE: OBE) Head of Oberon Capital Mike Seabrook joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a successful placing to raise £3.4m.

Mike talks us through the placing and about Oberon Investments in general, what the proceeds will be used for, how the business has progressed throughout the year and what we can expect from the company going forward.

Oberon Investments Group is a boutique investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking group.