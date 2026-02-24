Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS) Stock Analysis: A Biotech Gem with 77% Upside Potential

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) is capturing the attention of investors with its compelling potential for growth in the biotechnology sector. With a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is positioning itself as a key player in the treatment of diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, such as hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

The current trading price of $28.93 reflects a modest recent increase, yet the stock sits comfortably within its 52-week range of $8.76 to $47.33. This positions it well for potential upside, especially considering the average analyst target price of $51.29, which suggests a robust potential gain of 77.28%.

Mineralys Therapeutics is spearheading its clinical development with lorundrostat, an innovative, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. This drug is designed to tackle cardiorenal conditions linked to dysregulated aldosterone, offering a novel approach to treating conditions like hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The company has initiated a Phase 2 trial for lorundrostat and is advancing with a pivotal clinical program aimed at treating uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Despite the promising clinical pipeline, Mineralys presents some financial challenges typical for companies at this stage. The absence of a P/E ratio and negative EPS of -2.92 highlight the current lack of profitability, with a return on equity standing at -42.14%. Furthermore, the company’s free cash flow is negative, underscoring the need for continued investment as it progresses through clinical trials.

Analysts are optimistic about Mineralys’ prospects, with eight buy ratings and only one hold rating, underscoring strong confidence in the company’s future. The target price range of $42.00 to $56.00 reflects this bullish sentiment, coupled with the potential for substantial returns.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average is at $33.08, indicating a recent pullback but still showing strength above the 200-day moving average of $28.06. The RSI (14) stands at 71.26, entering the overbought territory, which could signal a short-term correction, though the longer-term outlook remains positive given the MACD and signal line dynamics.

Investors should also consider the strategic implications of Mineralys’ focus on aldosterone-related therapies. As the prevalence of hypertension and chronic kidney disease continues to rise, the demand for effective treatments grows, potentially driving significant future revenue streams for the company.

While Mineralys does not currently offer dividends, its zero payout ratio is typical for a biotech firm in the clinical stage, where reinvestment into research and development takes precedence over shareholder returns. This reinvestment strategy is crucial for advancing their product pipeline and achieving long-term growth.

For investors looking to capture potential growth in the biotech sector, Mineralys Therapeutics provides a compelling opportunity. With a promising drug candidate, strong analyst support, and significant upside potential, MLYS is a stock to watch closely as it advances through clinical trials and moves closer to commercialization.