Microsaic Systems Delivering a good year of growth (Interview)

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS) CEO Glenn Tracey joins DirectorsTalk to discuss full year results. Glenn talks us through the highlights, with 12 OEM and distribution agreements in place what this means for the business, the benefits the MiD ProteinID detector brings to the business and how the start of the new financial year is looking for Microsaic.

Microsaic Systems is a high technology company developing chip-based, bench-top and point-of-analysis mass spectrometry (“MS”) instruments that are designed to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, and have applications in environmental testing, chemical reaction monitoring, and academic teaching. The Company is working with a range of established global life science OEM partners, distributors and research organisations to co-develop and commercialise new solutions to improve productivity in the development of small molecule and novel biologic medicines. MS is a powerful method of analysis to enable earlier decision making relating to product identification and purity.

Microsaic’s core products, the 4500 MiD®, and MiD®ProteinID are robust and compact MS systems, retaining the functionality of larger conventional MS systems, easier to use by non-specialists, consuming less energy and having lower running costs.

