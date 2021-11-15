Market Risers: AstraZeneca, Barclays, Biome Technologies, Burberry Group

Stock in AstraZeneca EPIC code: LON:AZN has gained 1.6% or 141 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers seem confident during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 9036 dropping as low as 8836. The total volume traded so far comes to 740,461 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,599,633. A 52 week share price high is 9523 amounting to 722 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 6736 is a variance of 2065 points. AstraZeneca has a 20 SMA of 9185.48 and the 50 day SMA of 8888.28. The current market cap is £138,168.43m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:58:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 8942 GBX.

Shares of Barclays found using EPIC: LON:BARC has gained 1.05% or 2.06 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has reached 197.66 and a low of 193. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 9,459,999 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 37,137,238. A 52 week share price high is 203.89 equating to 8.59 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 111.83 which is a variance of 83.47 points. Barclays now has a 20 SMA of 199.64 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 193.07. The current market capitalisation is £33,138.68m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:31 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 197.36 GBX.

Shares of Biome Technologies with company EPIC: LON:BIOM has stepped up 4.11% or 15 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 380 dropping as low as 376.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 640 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,624. The 52 week high is 510 which is 145 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 170 is a variance of 195 points. Biome Technologies has a 20 day moving average of 395.39 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 408.92. The market cap now stands at £14.27m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Biome Technologies being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 12:22:39 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 380 GBX.

The stock price for Burberry Group with EPIC code: LON:BRBY has risen 1.76% or 34 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The periods high figure was 1979.5 while the low for the session was 1934.16. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 349,589 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 1,161,999. A 52 week share price high is 2267 which is 330.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1589.5 is a variance of 347 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 moving average of 1932.69 and now its 50 day moving average of 1895.99. The market capitalisation is now £7,979.69m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:59:24 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1970.5 GBX.