Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.1% Upside

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Reg with ticker code (PHG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 59.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 99.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.29. The market cap for the company is $26,864m. Company Website: https://www.philips.com

The potential market cap would be $53,476m based on the market concensus.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components, as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation, and patient management solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow solutions; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products and solutions; and kitchen appliances, home care, and garment care products, as well as coffee machines. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a partnership with openDoctor to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of its patient management solution; and a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.