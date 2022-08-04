Informa completes divestment of non-core asset, Maritime Intelligence

Informa plc (LON:INF), the international Academic Markets, B2B Markets and Digital Services Group, has announced the completion of its Portfolio Focus programme following the divestment of Maritime Intelligence (Lloyd’s List) for £385m ($458m); Total value realised through the Group’s 2021-2024 Growth Acceleration Plan (GAP II) is c.£2.5bn (c.$3bn).

Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa PLC, said: “Over the past year, we have streamlined and refocused the Group to concentrate on our leadership positions in Academic Markets and B2B Markets. By divesting non-core assets, including today’s sale of Maritime Intelligence, we have generated $3bn in value, providing additional flexibility for shareholder returns, additional growth investment and further targeted expansion.”

Completion of the GAP II Portfolio Focus programme coincides with the publication of Informa’s first half results, which showed statutory H1 revenues1 rising by 59.1% to £1,096.3m and Adjusted Operating Profit1 increasing by 227% to £234.5m (2021: £71.8m). For more details, visit www.informa.com

GAP II: Completion of Portfolio Focus

The GAP II programme sees Informa reinforce its position as a leading player in both Academic Markets and B2B Markets.

As part of GAP II, Informa has:

· Generated c.£2.5bn (c$3bn) of total value through the divestment of its Intelligence portfolio, at a blended 2021 EV/EBITDA multiple of 28x;

· Divested of Pharma Intelligence (Citeline) at a valuation of £1.9bn (c.$2.3bn) to Warburg Pincus, retaining a 15% equity interest;

· Divested of Maritime Intelligence (Lloyd’s List), at a valuation of £385m (c.$458m) to Montagu, receiving cash proceeds (subject to finalisation of working capital and capital structure) whilst retaining a 20% equity interest;

· Divested of Fund Flow Intelligence (EPFR) at a valuation of £162m (c.$193m) to Montagu;

· Expanded in B2B Digital Services with the acquisition of Industry Dive, a leader in specialist digital content and audience development for £327m ($389m), augmenting our digital services capabilities and delivering further content-led services to specialist B2B markets;

· Invested for Growth: Initiated the GAP II investment programme initially focusing on strengthening Open Research platforms in Academic Markets, the continuing roll-out of IIRIS (First Party Data) across the B2B portfolio, and enhancing the quality and range of smart event services;

· Expanded by Market, increasing Informa’s presence in the growing Beauty & Personal Care B2B market by extending a partnership with BolognaFiere into 5+ new geographies, including Mainland China, the Middle East and the US;

· Expanded Geographically in the Middle East through a new partnership agreement to bring additional Live & On-Demand B2B Events to Saudi Arabia, following the success of the landmark Tech event, LEAP.