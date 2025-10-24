Gattaca: AI-Driven Growth, Strategic Focus and Why FY26 Could Be a Breakout Year (Video)

Gattaca Plc (LON:GATC) CEO Matthew Wragg lays out a confident and highly focused vision following full-year 2025 results. With profits up 13% despite macroeconomic headwinds, Wragg reveals how AI and automation through Project TWICE AS is already boosting productivity, and why infrastructure, energy and defence are Gattaca’s strategic centre of gravity. Investors will want to hear how recent acquisitions, consolidated branding, and a razor-sharp external focus could set the company up for accelerated growth into FY26.
Key Moments
- 00:12 – FY25 results: 13% PBT growth, strong cash, stable dividend
- 01:05 – Revenue up 2%, NFI down slightly but no concerns
- 01:39 – Infrastructure & energy driving growth — strategic sectors
- 02:59 – Project TWICE AS: AI, automation & consultant productivity
- 04:14 – Outperforming peers: why Gattaca is breaking the cycle
- 05:32 – Strategic priorities for H1 FY26: integration, headcount growth, bolt-ons
Gattaca plc is a specialist staffing business focused on the engineering and technology sectors.