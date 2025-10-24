Gattaca: AI-Driven Growth, Strategic Focus and Why FY26 Could Be a Breakout Year (Video)

Gattaca Plc (LON:GATC) CEO Matthew Wragg lays out a confident and highly focused vision following full-year 2025 results. With profits up 13% despite macroeconomic headwinds, Wragg reveals how AI and automation through Project TWICE AS is already boosting productivity, and why infrastructure, energy and defence are Gattaca’s strategic centre of gravity. Investors will want to hear how recent acquisitions, consolidated branding, and a razor-sharp external focus could set the company up for accelerated growth into FY26.

Key Moments

00:12 – FY25 results: 13% PBT growth, strong cash, stable dividend

– FY25 results: 13% PBT growth, strong cash, stable dividend 01:05 – Revenue up 2%, NFI down slightly but no concerns

– Revenue up 2%, NFI down slightly but no concerns 01:39 – Infrastructure & energy driving growth — strategic sectors

– Infrastructure & energy driving growth — strategic sectors 02:59 – Project TWICE AS: AI, automation & consultant productivity

– Project TWICE AS: AI, automation & consultant productivity 04:14 – Outperforming peers: why Gattaca is breaking the cycle

– Outperforming peers: why Gattaca is breaking the cycle 05:32 – Strategic priorities for H1 FY26: integration, headcount growth, bolt-ons

Gattaca plc is a specialist staffing business focused on the engineering and technology sectors.